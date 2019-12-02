Local diner delivers on holiday tradition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A favorite local restaurant is once again serving up something special for the holiday weekend.

Lindy’s off 5th and Central has a goal every year to serve up more free Thanksgiving meals at the longtime diner than they did the previous year. Sunday they offered anyone ham, turkey, along with all of the fixings.

The event is normally held on Thanksgiving, but this year it was moved to today to make sure as many people as possible could participate. “Everything was donated form the food, all the help was donated, and everybody just comes together to make this happen. It’s a great thing for us to do and we’re happy to do it every year,” said Owner Steve Vatoseow.

Vatoseow started offering the free dinners five years ago as a way to honor his late mother.