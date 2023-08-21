ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque designer, Dara Sophia Romero is taking a Hopeless + Cause Atelier to Paris fashion week. But first, she’s showing the collection here in Albuquerque.

Dara Sophia Romero is the designer behind the line. Romero explained that her dream was always to be a fashion designer. Romero obtained a degree in Psychology and found a career in corporate Human Resources. But, she ended up back in the fashion industry. Now at the age of 40, she became the designer of Hopeless Cause.

Romero will be doing a preview of the items that she will be taking to Paris on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at the Salt Yard West. You can visit here to purchase your tickets.