ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Some local dentists are hosting candy buybacks.

From 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Cosmetic Dentistry of New Mexico is offering $1 per pound of candy up to five pounds. Kids will also get a new toothbrush. All of the candy will then be donated for holiday packages to send to New Mexico soldiers.

Haltom Orthodontics is also hosting a candy buyback Friday through November 8.