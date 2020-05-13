Local dance community hit hard by pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – So many are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and one group that has been hit hard is the local community. Social dancing and dance classes are known to be a form of therapy for many individuals who are now unable to participate in in-person classes.

Dance coordinator and instructor Jessica Montoya discusses what she’s trying to do to give back to the dance community during these trying times. Montoya has been holding live classes on Facebook and YouTube for people to access while at home.

As a result of the pandemic, many dance studios and independent dance instructors have been struggling as they rely on income from classes.

“For those of us who basically survive off of teaching dance classes and have our own dance studios it’s been really, really challenging in that sense, and also we miss the people that are our students and our community,” said Montoya.

Montoya says that once the pandemic is over she believes her salsa workout dance class will, for the most part, remain the same since those who attend are dancing solo. However, her partner dance classes will have to find new ways to adjust to life after the virus outbreak.

“We’ll just have to really take precaution and who’s comfortable with what you know, so if people come into my dance classes with a mask and gloves, then that’s going to be absolutely acceptable,” said Montoya.

Montoya is offering classes online through her social media accounts and demonstrates that even dances involving partners are possible to learn online. She explains that teaching online is even a bit more personal since people are able to ask questions as they learn the steps.

Montoya encourages the community to reach out to local dance studios such as Maple Street Dance Space through social media and to offer support in any way they can whether that be through donations to support their staff or signing up to take a class.