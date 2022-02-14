ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Close to three dozen Bernalillo County couples tied the knot virtually this Valentine’s Day. The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court performed the virtual ceremonies via Zoom on Monday in honor of Valentine’s Day, a highly sought-after wedding date.

Officials said 35 people were scheduled to say ‘I do.” It was free for couples, all they had to do was make an appointment, get their marriage license in advance and have two witnesses present. This is the second year the metro court has done virtual weddings.