ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Close to three dozen Bernalillo County couples tied the knot virtually this Valentine’s Day. The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court performed the virtual ceremonies via Zoom on Monday in honor of Valentine’s Day, a highly sought-after wedding date.
Story continues below
- Crime: 11 stabbing victims reported along Central Ave.
- COVID: I’ve recovered from omicron. How long will my immunity last?
- Crime: Two rob Albuquerque west side Ulta
- Entertainment: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa living in a $750K camper after divorce
Officials said 35 people were scheduled to say ‘I do.” It was free for couples, all they had to do was make an appointment, get their marriage license in advance and have two witnesses present. This is the second year the metro court has done virtual weddings.