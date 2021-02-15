Local couple braves winter weather for Old Town wedding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The frigid cold and even a pandemic weren’t enough to stop a local couple from tying the knot on Sunday. Isaac and his now-wife Jasmine braved Saturday night’s blizzard to get married on the anniversary of their first date.

The family says the wedding was a year in the making and they weren’t going to let New Mexico’s fickle weather or a pandemic get in the way of the couple’s celebration. “We got toe warmers, we got hand warmers and toe warmers,” said Eric and Jezelle Garcia, the parents of the bride.

As for the bride and groom’s wedding cake? It was ice cream.