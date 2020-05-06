Local country music artist Alex Stern to sing National Anthem at APS virtual graduation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year for the first time ever, Albuquerque Public Schools will be hosting a virtual graduation for its seniors. KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with singer Alex Stern who graduated from Eldorado High School about how she will be singing the National Anthem at the virtual ceremony and also got an inside look at her career.

A graduate of the school district herself, Stern describes the opportunity to perform the National Anthem “a full circle moment” as she is able to bring her passion for music to the community where she was raised. Starting around the age of nine, Stern describes her love of music and performing grew as she took part in Albuquerque Little Theatre productions and local contests and even the State Fair.

Stern has since opened for Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs, and Michael Ray and was also chosen for the CMT Artist Discovery Program. Stern recently released a new single, “The Choice” on April 17 which is a part of her latest project.

“I’m so excited because this is the first song of five different songs on a project I might be releasing at the end of the year and ‘The Choice’ was such a fulfilling chapter of the project I put together and I think ‘The Choice’ is a really vulnerable song,” said Stern.

While APS students are unable to have a traditional graduation, Stern explains that she hopes the students know they are celebrated. ” I just remember being a senior and how it felt like graduation was something I was so looking forward to and I hope that in some way, although it is different, that in being able to celebrate them in this new way they know just as much, how proud we are and how much hard work they put into their past year and the past four years of school,” said Stern. “So I think it’s something really special and unique that we’re able to do and I’m so honored to be a part of it.”

APS’ virtual graduation will take place on May 13. For more information on “The Choice”, visit Alex Stern’s official website.