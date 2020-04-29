Local company Taos Bakes fuels first responders during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Bakes is whipping up delicious and healthy snacks that are perfect to fuel your next meeting, workout, or when you head back to school. KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with Taos Bakes’ chief innovation officer and co-founder Brooks Thostenson to discuss what makes their product unique, how they have adjusted operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they are impacting the community.

Taos Bakes, formerly Taos Mountain Energy Bars, first started in a kitchen in Taos in 2010 after Brooks and co-founder Kyle wanted to create a great tasting energy bar with healthy ingredients. They came up with a healthier twist on Brooks’ family recipe called “The Scotcharoo”.

From there, the team agreed not to use a base formula, allowing them to create five unique flavor profiles for a healthy snack that gives you the energy you need. Taos Bakes products are now sold in all 50 states and the company is based out of a solar-powered kitchen in Questa, New Mexico.

“Like any business it was hard, but we had a phenomenal community that was very supportive and honestly, if it wasn’t for Northern New Mexico and even the greater New Mexico community I don’t think we would have had nearly as much success as we have today, “said Brooks.

Brooks explains as all businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taos Bakes is facing their own challenges as many of their accounts have closed and their products are currently being sold at few grocery chains. To give back to the community at this time, Taos Bakes has created a campaign that gave them the opportunity to donate almost 17,000 snack bars to first responders through the nonprofits Meals on Wheels Albuquerque, Feeding America, and America Red Cross.

Taos Bakes energy bars are available on Amazon, in most grocery stores, and in coffee shops as well. For additional information on their products, visit Taos Bakes’ website, Facebook page, or Instagram account.