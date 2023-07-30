ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A national television show highlighting Albuquerque and all it has to offer is said to be a hit. Months after the first episode aired the Albuquerque, realtors behind it said the show is doing exactly what they wanted it to do.

Four months ago, the Salcido duo was getting ready to launch Albuquerque into the national spotlight on “American Dream TV” with the show’s second season called “Selling Albuquerque.”

“A lot of things kind of came to light in the last, I don’t know, three months or so.”

Since the season hit the airwaves, the Albuquerque realtors said the show has put the city on the map and their business has exploded because of it.

“We’ve expanded into Las Cruces. We’re looking to expand into Santa Fe, and then we just locking up a deal to expand into Boston as well.”

They said they’re receiving calls from businesses looking to plant their roots right here in the Duke City. While their personal expansion has led them to put a slight pause on their time with the show, it’s not a permanent one.

“I think we’re definitely open, the way that we left it with them was, it was a good problem. We got really busy with everything that’s happening,”

“Selling Albuquerque” has already highlighted places like the Sandias and Mesa del Sol, as well as the company Twilight Homes that build houses here.

They are on a temporary break from the show, but they have big plans for the next episodes when they return.

“I’d like to kind of go in with like Meow Wolf, for, you know, some of the more fun attractions that Albuquerque has to offer, or New Mexico, has to offer because we’re kind of looking to go all over the state and kind of bring in all that.”

The season “Selling Albuquerque” can be found on the travel channel as well as other streaming services.