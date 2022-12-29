ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zach Abeyta has been one busy comedian. Lately, he’s been touring the country and started his show at a comedy club here in the Duke City.

After getting shot in April and recovering, Abeyta took his career to the next step. He started touring even more all over the country and even headlining Comedy Festivals. And the cherry on top of all his hard work and success came when he won the best Comedian in Albuquerque in 2022.

“This is like such a funny like a comedian thing that day, the magazine came out. I was like right in between paychecks, and I couldn’t even afford the magazine, and my friend told me about it, and I was like, I’ll get it next week,” said Abeyta.

His next show will be on January 20 at the Comedy Club Downtown. Everything about Abeyta you can find on his Instagram.