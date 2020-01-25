Local college students participate in annual Mobile App Contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College were showing off their creativity Friday afternoon in an attempt to come up with better smartphone apps.

Students took part in an app contest where apps ranged from a school shuttle tracker to a community service finder that links up volunteers with people in need. Out of the seven finalists, an app connecting vets with social services to improve their quality of life took first place.

“We carried it on because we have family members who are veterans and we thought it would really help,” app co-creator John Johnson-Rodgers said.

This is the seventh year UNM has hosted the contest. The first-place winners took home $5,000.