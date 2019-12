ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local coffee shop is hosting its Fifth Annual Humble Holiday Market on Saturday.

The Humble Coffee Company puts on this market to celebrate the holidays and the community effort to support local businesses. The market will have 70 local artists, vendors, and food trucks to fill the Humble parking lot with holiday cheer.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.