Local coffee shop adds DJ to the mix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At eateries across New Mexico, customers don’t have much choice but to dash in and dash back out again. However, one local coffee house has found a way to entertain their customers, even if it’s just during a short wait for their to-go orders.

“It’s definitely slowed down down a bunch. A little bit earlier this week I had to let go almost all of my staff but we still have people coming in, taking to-go orders, calling in, so we’re just trying our best,” said owner of Zendo Coffee Pilar Westell.

“Nestor is the manager of my shop and also a barista here, we got the idea yesterday after we finished working that it would just be really fun to bring some records in and play them and hopefully send out some positive energy because everything feels so heavy and hard right now,” said Westell.

“Music coming into a spot, it always makes it more warm and more comforting to come into any kind of establishment,” said customer Raven Bright.

“People have been showing a lot of love on Instagram and they’ve been showing a lot of love in here when people have been coming in with a little dose of music afterwards, it’s an extra shot in their cup on their way out and I think it leaves people feeling hopeful. That things are okay,” said DJ and barista Nestor Escamilla

Zendo is considering keeping the DJ station even after business gets back to normal.