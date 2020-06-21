Local churches distribute food to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three local churches are feeding hundreds of families in need. Saturday, about 400 volunteers packed up boxes of food to give to as many as 2,000 families for pickup outside Cliff’s Amusement Park.

Each box has about a week’s worth of food. A representative with Calvary Church says they recognized a need to help people facing food insecurity for the first time because of the pandemic.

“They were unemployed, they were struggling, so we wanted to do something to give back to our community,” says Calvary Church Community Liason, Matt Moffett. The food was collected in a food drive hosted by Calvary, Citizen, and Sagebrush churches over the past few weeks.

