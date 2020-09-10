Local church group helps clean up community skate park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The weather didn’t stop a group of volunteers from getting out and helping clean up the community. The city’s Parks and Rec. Department posted photos of the dedicated group from Vista Hills Church of Latter-Day Saints. They braved the elements and helped clean up the area around the Northwest Modular Skate Park Wednesday.

