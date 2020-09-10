Local church group helps clean up community skate park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The weather didn’t stop a group of volunteers from getting out and helping clean up the community. The city’s Parks and Rec. Department posted photos of the dedicated group from Vista Hills Church of Latter-Day Saints. They braved the elements and helped clean up the area around the Northwest Modular Skate Park Wednesday.
It wasn't too cold or windy for this brave group of volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Vista Hills/Broadmoor New Mexico Albuquerque Mission. We can't say thank you enough for helping to clean up around the NW Modular Skate Park today. #OneAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/LZbHUlj46i— CABQ Parks and Recreation (@CABQParks) September 9, 2020
