Local church donates 300 backpacks to students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hundreds of kindergarten through 12th-grade students got free backpacks full of school supplies this weekend thanks to a local church.

Ancient Days of Worship Center partnered with Academy Mortgage to give out 300 backpacks to families in need.

“Letting them know that they matter and they’re important and that we wanted them to have just a step up to start the school year,” said Barry Abt with Academy Mortgage.

Families also got a free meal courtesy of Chick-fil-A and The Craftroom.