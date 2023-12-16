ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Garcia Family Christmas Trees celebrated 86 years of business with the perfect recipe for holiday cheer: Christmas trees, live music, and local art.

Richard Sanchez, the owner, said they plan on doing the event again next year.

Sanchez’s grandfather started the family business in 1937, and now, he hopes this year’s event will be the first of many to carry on his grandpa’s legacy.

They will also have arts and crafts and live music on Sunday at their tree lot in the North Valley from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.