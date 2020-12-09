Local chorus group holiday concert goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is proud to present their Home for the Holidays free virtual concert. It’s a collection of favorites from holiday concerts over the past ten years that has been re-created through the magic of video. There are also a couple of fun surprises along with traditional and modern songs that promise to have something for everyone.

Artistic Director Aaron Howe says the virtual concert will also have some fun surprises, along with traditional and modern songs. The virtual concert is on Dec. 12 at 7: 30 p.m. Registration is required for free tickets. For more information or to register for the virtual concert, visit nmgmc.org.

