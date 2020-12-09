Local chorus group holiday concert goes virtual

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Aaron Howe, Artistic Director for the New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is proud to present their Home for the Holidays free virtual concert. It’s a collection of favorites from holiday concerts over the past ten years that has been re-created through the magic of video. There are also a couple of fun surprises along with traditional and modern songs that promise to have something for everyone.

Artistic Director Aaron Howe says the virtual concert will also have some fun surprises, along with traditional and modern songs. The virtual concert is on Dec. 12 at 7: 30 p.m. Registration is required for free tickets. For more information or to register for the virtual concert, visit nmgmc.org.

Latest Community News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery