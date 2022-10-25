ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local convenience store is really getting into the Halloween spirit. The Chevron gas station near Coors and Irving is going all out with its Halloween decorations this year.

Since 2012, and every year since, the display inside the store has grown. The manager says it takes about a week and a half to get all the decorations into place. “Just for the love of the holiday, the love of the community. I mean, I don’t think you see this anywhere else, and we just love it,” said Amy Klein, manager.

The gas station also decorates for other holidays and special events like the Balloon Fiesta, Thanksgiving and winter.