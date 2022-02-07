ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 505 Food Fights bracket-style culinary competition brings the state’s top chefs together to raise money for local charities. Monday, organizer and chef Mike White explained how it all works.
White says the 505 Food Fight is similar to the culinary show Chopped. Two of the best local chefs go head to head to create a dish for judges. The chefs have up to an hour and must include secret ingredients that are provided to them.
Spectators can watch the showdown and will have to pay $10. All the money goes towards local charities.
This year’s food fight also incorporates a bartender. So the chef and bartender will have to create a meal and drink for the judges.
In 2019, White says the completion raised $25,000 for local charities. For more information on 505 Food and Bar Fights events, visit their Facebook page.