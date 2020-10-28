Local chef featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico native took on competition on the Food Network’s cooking show “Chopped” on Tuesday night. “I grew up in Bosque Farms in New Mexico. Which is kind of this little hippie farm where we grew all of our own fruits and vegetables. I’m used to raising something and then taking it to the plate and so that really has made me into the chef that I am” said professional chef Penelope Grace Simons.

Simons studied at Sandia Prep and the University of New Mexico before moving to New York for culinary school. Simons’ career as a private chef has taken her all around the world and includes cooking for actor Robert DeNiro and his family.

Simons made it to the final round Tuesday night but did not take home the $10,000 first prize. She talked about opening a sustainable bed and breakfast in Bosque Farms.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

New Mexico continues to see record cold temperatures, snow for some

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss