Local chef featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico native took on competition on the Food Network’s cooking show “Chopped” on Tuesday night. “I grew up in Bosque Farms in New Mexico. Which is kind of this little hippie farm where we grew all of our own fruits and vegetables. I’m used to raising something and then taking it to the plate and so that really has made me into the chef that I am” said professional chef Penelope Grace Simons.

Simons studied at Sandia Prep and the University of New Mexico before moving to New York for culinary school. Simons’ career as a private chef has taken her all around the world and includes cooking for actor Robert DeNiro and his family.

Simons made it to the final round Tuesday night but did not take home the $10,000 first prize. She talked about opening a sustainable bed and breakfast in Bosque Farms.

Don’t Miss