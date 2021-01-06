Local chef competes on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Hell’s Kitchen” with Chef Gordon Ramsay is back and the new season features a familiar face. Season 19 of the hit culinary competition returns on Thursday, January 7.
This time, the chefs will compete in Las Vegas, Nevada instead of the usual Los Angeles warehouse. Among those competing is Albuquerque chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas Y Vino at Hotel Andaluz.
Quinones will compete alongside 17 other chefs for a chance to become head chef at Ramsay’s Lake Tahoe restaurant. The show premieres Thursday on Fox New Mexico.
