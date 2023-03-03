ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show is taking over the Sandia Resort and Casino. It runs all weekend.

The three-day event will have vendors from across the country showcasing mouth-burning foods. Those in attendance have a chance to sample, buy, and even judge some of the foods.

Fiery food vendor Jennifer Reynolds, of San Diego, explained why she has come to the event for the past 14 years.

“Everyone is so accepting of all of the flavors that everybody brings from all over the country and all over the world. It’s just super cool,” said Reynolds.

Those looking to spice up their weekend can begin attending the festival. It goes until 8 p.m. Friday and starts back up Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.