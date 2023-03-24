ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local shoe company is hosting an event Saturday. The car show and concert will help raise money for kids with dwarfism.

Duke City Heat is hosting the Little Big Man’s Benefit Car Show and Concert to help provide funding for the “Help Me Grow” organization.

The organization is new and aims to help families with kids who have dwarfism provide for their medical expenses, provide medical supplies like wheelchairs, or modifications like foot pedal extenders for cars to help them drive as they get older.

The event will take place Saturday, March 24, at 2020 Menaul from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public, tickets are 10 dollars for adults and kids 12 and under are free.