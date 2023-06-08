ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hot Rods for Hunger is a car show and Poker Run presented by local car club Mopar Most Wanted, benefiting the Storehouse’s New Mexico food pantry. This is the third year the Mopar Most Wanted Car Club has hosted the show. Car enthusiasts from around the city will be participating.

Hot Rods for Hunger will be Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the parking lot of Albertsons Market on Eubank and Candelaria (2801 Eubank Blvd NE). The Poker Run will be from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and the Car Show will be 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The community is invited to register and can save by registering in advance, paying $20 each for the Poker Run or Show, or just $30 for a combo registration that enters you for both events. They will allow registrations on the day at $25 per event or $40 for combo registration.

There will be prizes, food trucks, cool cars, and lots of family events. Learn more or register at hotrods-hunger.org or find the link on www.StorehouseNM.org.