Local cafe fundraising for hospitality workers impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local cafe and restaurant are using coffee beans to help with the COVID-19 crisis. Satellite Coffee and Flying Star are teaming up with New Mexico’s Restaurant Association to provide relief for hospitality workers impacted by coronavirus.

Since the shutdown, the business says they’ve had a lot of extra coffee beans so they’ve decided to give back. For ever one pound bag sold at a discounted price of $9.95, they will donate a dollar to the Serving NM Fund. “Our goal is to sell at least 5,000 bags which we think is very doable,” said Jean Bernstein, owner of Satellite Coffee/Flying Star.

Bernstein says in the last six days, they’ve already sold 1,000 bags. They plan to keep doing this fundraiser until the order is lifted.

