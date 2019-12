ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local cafe and bakery gave out hundreds of meals across Albuquerque Wednesday afternoon.

Employees prepared the food, then loaded their cars with the food to pass out to people at homeless camps and to anyone in need. Not only did they give out a full meal with a bottle of water and dessert, they even used eco-friendly packaging.

Despite the rain Wednesday, they surpassed their goal of giving out 400 meals.