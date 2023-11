ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On a day for small businesses to shine, two Old Town shops woke up to broken windows, getting a late start to the busy shopping day.

Tiny Grocers believed someone smashed their windows to get away with some of their property.

Next door was also hit, but that did not stop them and other stores in Old Town from selling their goods on the special day.

City officials are encouraging you to spend money on local businesses this year.