Local businesses find unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the chocolates and flowers to balloons and fine jewelry. Valentine’s Day is all about spoiling the one you love. So why not show some love, locally?

This year, the folks at Total Betty Donuts are going all out, with a new treat.

“I just thought it would be a really fun, different idea for Valentine’s Day,” said Alexis Dowling, the owner of Total Betty Donuts.

It’s called the heart breaker box.

“So you can break it, and then you get the surprise inside,” Dowling said.

Inspired by Kim Kardashian’s press boxes for a new perfume, Dowling said inside, you’ll find 15 mini donuts.

“It’s layers and layers and layers of chocolate, it’s about a pound of chocolate. And we roll it around, it takes about two hours a box,” said Dowling.

The box sells for $69.99 and is sold out but if you’re more into an evening out.

You can check out Ten 3, the new restaurant at the top of the Sandias. For $125 a person you can get a four-course meal with a view. That price does include your tram ticket.

You can also stop by the aquarium tonight for, “That’s a Moray,” a “sea-themed love” event that includes a three-course meal and guided tour of the aquarium discussing the romantic rituals of aquatic animals. This event is $75 a person, and is for adults only!

“Tonight’s kind of a new take on dinner and a show,” said John-Mark Collins, CEO of Electric Playhouse.

For the first time ever, you can enjoy a Flamenco themed evening at the new immersive event venue Electric Playhouse.

“We’re using our projection technology to do an immersive dinner with a special Valentine’s Day course added in at the end. With, a followup right after that with a Flamenco performance,” Collins said.

The dinner and show are $150 per person or $50 each for just the show.

Although those heart breaker boxes are sold out, Electric Playhouse says they still have a few tickets available.