Local businesses demonstrate acts of kindness in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a few heartwarming stories out of Albuquerque.
Peoples Flower Shops is gifting its unsold flower arrangements to essential workers who can’t work from home. Humble Coffee is donating its unsold milk to Joy Junction for families in need.
Gobble, an Old Town cafe is providing free boxed meals to those in need and a local company, B&D Industries donated 200 respiratory masks to local hospitals.
