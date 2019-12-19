1  of  2
Local business donates Christmas gift bags to elementary school kids

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business is giving back to the community and making sure kids don’t miss out on Christmas.

Weststar Mortgage brought bags filled with food, toys, and clothes to the students of Lew Wallace Elementary. They fundraise for the gifts every year, then the company matches whatever employees raise.

This year, they raised $1,800 to help provide 39 families with a Christmas to remember.

“It brings tears to your eyes and so much joy knowing that you’re going to give these kids a Christmas, because some of these kids aren’t going to have a Christmas, so it’s very heartwarming and fulfilling,” home retention manager Annette Baca said.

Weststar Mortgage will head to Apache and Chelwood elementary schools Thursday to hand out the rest of the goodie bags. The company has been doing this since 2012.

