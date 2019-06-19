Local brewery warns customers ‘don’t drink and scooter’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A very popular brewery in town is reminding its customers not to break the law.

Tractor Brewing in downtown recently added a sign inside its business that reads, “don’t drink and scooter,” referring to the 250 electronic scooters that the city introduced last month.

“Just a friendly, funny reminder, while we welcome the new mode of transportation to Albuquerque we do want to remind people that it is not a safe alternative to your car,” Jeremy Kinter said.

Just six days after the e-scooters hit the streets, Lily Romero was arrested driving one of them and charged with DWI after an officer caught her going the wrong way on a one-way.