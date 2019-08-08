Live Now
Albuquerque officer honored for his actions during 2013 shooting spree

Local brewery to host fundraiser for Animal Humane

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is gearing up for its premier pet party, and this weekend you can get a headstart on the fun.

Animal Humane’s 37th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle isn’t until November, but fundraising will kick off with a special event on Saturday at Red Door Brewing on Candelaria. The partners have crafted a specialty bohemian pilsner exclusively for Animal Humane.

You can try Left Paw Lager during the event and $1 from each pint will be donated to the shelter. The party will also include a sign-up station for the Dash & Dawdle this fall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss