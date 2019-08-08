Local brewery to host fundraiser for Animal Humane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is gearing up for its premier pet party, and this weekend you can get a headstart on the fun.

Animal Humane’s 37th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle isn’t until November, but fundraising will kick off with a special event on Saturday at Red Door Brewing on Candelaria. The partners have crafted a specialty bohemian pilsner exclusively for Animal Humane.

You can try Left Paw Lager during the event and $1 from each pint will be donated to the shelter. The party will also include a sign-up station for the Dash & Dawdle this fall.