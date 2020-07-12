Local brewery offers beer for blood

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery came up with a creative way to help the community. Ex Novo Brewery in Corrales teamed up with Vitalant to host the Pint for Pint blood drive Saturday.

Visitors who donated a pint of blood received a voucher for a free pint of beer during a future visit. Organizers say they simply wanted to give back while there’s a high demand for blood.

“With all the regulations and everything going on we wanted to do something different while still making an impact on the community,” said Ex Novo’s Stevo Jeter. Everyone who donated was also tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

