Local brewery joins Albuquerque firefighters to help spread random acts of kindness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tractor Brewery is partnering with local firefighters to help those in need.

The brewery released a new brew Tuesday called “Structure Fire.” For every Red Rye IPA sold, $1 goes to Albuquerque Area Firefighters Random Acts, known for their random acts of kindness.

“They immediately stuck out to us and stuff that they do, and we’ve always been big fans and we actually have a lot of firefighters that come and drink at Tractor, so it was an easy choice,”

The IPA is described as having caramel and molasses flavors, followed by the sweet tastes of stonefruit and a peppery spice. You can find it at all Tractor Brewing locations.

