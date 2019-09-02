Local brewery hosting ‘Partners for Pachyderms’ to benefit the BioPark

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bosque Brewing is teaming up with the BioPark to support local elephants. The “Partners for Pachyderms” series features three special events in September.

The first is a Science Cafe and Art Gone Wild Show at Bosque North on Sep. 7. You’ll learn all about what it takes to care for the elephants and have the option to buy art painted by the animals themselves.

The brewery is also selling a special “Mammoths and Guava” four-pack of their Elephants on Parade beer to benefit the BioPark, which it Bosque taprooms on Monday. For more information, click here.

