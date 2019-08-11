Local brewery assists Animal Humane with fundraising efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local brewery is helping to fundraise ahead of Animal Humane’s premiere pet party.

On Saturday, the 2019 Doggie Dash Bash Kick-Off took place at Red Door Brewing Company on Candelaria. It included a signup station for the Doggie Dash and Dawdle event that’s happening in November.

This year’s fundraising goal is $325,000 to help New Mexico’s homeless pets.

“It’s a big undertaking, but we’re off to a fantastic start. And here today also is our mobile unit, so we have pets here for adoptions. And a little earlier, we did have a dog that went out for a trial adoption today so it’s very exciting,” said marketing director of Animal Humane Karolyn Winge.

Red Door Brewing Company also unveiled a special Left Paw Lager. A dollar from each pint sold at any Red Door location is donated to the shelter.