Local breweries create collaboration beer to benefit food pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local craft brewers are coming together to make a collaboration beer to benefit the Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry. It’s called the One for 5 because every dollar raised will provide five meals to local people in need through the Storehouse.

Charissa Inman spoke about the collaboration and how the community can support the cause. Steel Beder Brewyard, Sierra Blanca Brewery, and Second Street Brewery collaborated to create a locally brewed beer. It goes on sale on Sept. 1. The kick-off event will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Albertsons on Lomas.