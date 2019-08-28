Local breweries create beer to help feed families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Three local breweries are teaming up to help feed New Mexico families, one beer at a time.

Steel Bender, Bosque Brewing, and Sierra Blanca all partnered to create the “One for Five Pale Ale”. All of the proceeds will be donated to The Storehouse New Mexico, the state’s largest food pantry.

The breweries say it’s a way to fulfill the One Albuquerque mantra and lend a hand to those in need.

“There’s nothing better in Albuquerque than the two degrees of separation and this is collaboration at it’s best. So we’re gonna take those profits, we’re gonna run with it, and we’re gonna feed a lot of hungry people,” said Swarupa Watlington, of The Storehouse.

Every dollar raised through beer sales provides five full meals for local families. It’s being sold now at Albertson’s and the breweries that created it.