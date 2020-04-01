Live Now
Local boy teams up with Air Force to make his own 3D printed hand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fourth grade has teamed up with the Air Force to build his own prosthetic hand.

William Sahlstrom is a typical nine-year-old who loves Batman and basketball who was born without his left hand. His dad says he found out about the Air Force research lab’s ‘Maker Hub,’ who helped William 3D print his own prosthetic.

Normally, something like this could cost tens of thousands of dollars but William and ‘Maker Hub’ managed to do it for only $50. William says he’s looking forward to learning how to play the bass guitar he got for Christmas.

