Local boy teams up with Air Force to make his own 3D printed hand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fourth grade has teamed up with the Air Force to build his own prosthetic hand.
William Sahlstrom is a typical nine-year-old who loves Batman and basketball who was born without his left hand. His dad says he found out about the Air Force research lab’s ‘Maker Hub,’ who helped William 3D print his own prosthetic.
Normally, something like this could cost tens of thousands of dollars but William and ‘Maker Hub’ managed to do it for only $50. William says he’s looking forward to learning how to play the bass guitar he got for Christmas.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico