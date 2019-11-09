Local boxer opens gym to help young people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local boxing legend is launching a gym, that’s a lot more than just a place to work out.

Three-time World Champion Danny Romero and his father have been working with local youth for years, teaching boxing and giving kids a safe space off the streets. But they have never had a permanent space, instead, they would move from one gym to another, even people’s garages and back yards.

But now, with the help of former Golden Gloves Champion Ricardo Chavez, that’s about to change. Chavez has invested $2.5 million in Romero’s Hideout, a gym at 4th and Mountain where young people can go to train, or just hang out. “They got a safe environment not only to help themselves feel good in life but give them a structured goal in life, that’s the other big part of this,” Danny Romero said.

The facility is free for anyone between ages 5 and 21. There will also be mentorship, gang prevention, and detox programs on site.