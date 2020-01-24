Local bee organization highlights importance of pollinator habitats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – As we move towards the spring equinox in March, the queen bee in a honey bee hive is already laying her eggs and getting her brood ready for the spring super bloom.

In order to survive, bees and pollinators need a chemical free environment, healthy food and clean air and water.

Founder of Think Like A Bee Anita Amstutz discuss pollinator habitats and the ways you can help.

“Honey bees and native bees need native plants and we need to be going to our local nurseries because they actually have signs that say these are your native plants, these are the pollinator plants that are adapted to a high desert, and so those are the best foods for all kinds of bees and pollinators,” said Amstutz.

Think Like A Bee will hold a fundraiser on January 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flying Star Rio Grande. This family-friendly event will have face painting, bee trivia, raffle, and bee fun! 10% of all proceeds will benefit the work of bee education and habitat advocacy.