Local beauty school offering students free haircuts, collecting school supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local beauty school is offering up its skills in exchange for school supplies. Aveda Institute of New Mexico in downtown Albuquerque is offering free haircuts for students 17 and younger.

For those 18 and older, you can bring school supplies in exchange for a free haircut. Those supplies will go to students at Reginald Chavez Elementary School. “We’re doing first come, first served. We’re doing a shampoo, we’re cutting and we’re doing a style. So we would like to give them the all full-on treatment that anyone that comes to our school would have,” said Roxanne Fernandez, director of the Aveda Institute.

Appointments are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. If you missed out today, they will be offering the deal again on Thursday.