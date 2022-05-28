ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque barbershop is helping at-risk kids in the state. On Saturday, Sportclips collected bags and school supplies for kids in CYFD custody.

Every year, there are numerous kids in their custody that don’t have their own backpacks and are forced to use a trash bag to bring their belongings with them to their new home. The store’s manager told News 13 she was a foster kid, so this event is very special to her.

“It’s amazing to be able to give back,” says Stormee Blake. “We’re going to be putting in free haircuts in each one of the bags and maybe Sportclips can impact these children’s lives for the better.”

The barbershop even had some fun extras for people dropping off donations, like a food truck, a custom jeweler, and discounted haircuts.