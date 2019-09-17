Local bar offers special drink for protesters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business tried to send a message during President Trump’s visit.

Red Door Brewing Company asked protesters to stop by their Central location to get a “Love Your Neighbor” cocktail Monday night. It’s made with Mezcal, lime, agave, and green chile.

Owners say they simply wanted to send a positive message. “New Mexico is a very immigrant-heavy state being supportive of that is very key to business and the social environment in the state,” Matt Biggs of Red Door Brewing said.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center. It will be available through the end of the week.