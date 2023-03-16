ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local writer talked about her controversial, city-funded book, at a City of Albuquerque event Thursday evening. It’s called “City at a Crossroads.”

Joline Gutierrez Krueger talked about her book that chronicles the city’s response to the COVID pandemic.

The city paid the then-Albuquerque Journal columnist nearly $45,000 to write the book. The city spent another $30,000 dollars to publish it.

The book has three dozen pictures of the mayor and includes a chapter called “The Metal Mayor.”

Mayor Keller wrote the book’s introduction, and his wife wrote the foreword.

“I also was criticized because a chapter actually introduces you to the mayor, and I think to myself, ‘if you’re writing about the City of Albuquerque, do you not need to at least mention that it has a mayor?’ And that’s all I did,” said Gutierrez Krueger.

The event was held at the Albuquerque Museum.