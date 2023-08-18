ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elevate the Spectrum is a local non-profit organization that supports the New Mexican autistic community through advocacy, inclusion, and friendship.

Now the organization is holding an art event where local artists are creating artwork to be raffled for charity.

This event is open for the community to come out and support. People can watch local artists create artwork that will be raffled off for charity. The proceeds will be donated to Elevate the Spectrum a local nonprofit.

Art Fusion will be on August 23 at Canvas Artistry at 6 p.m. For more information visit elevatethespectrum.org.