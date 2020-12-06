Local artists can submit work to be used throughout Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hoping to help local artists during the pandemic by hiring them for public art displays across the county.

Bernalillo County’s public art program is accepting submissions through the end of the year for new works of art at its public facilities. Some of that art could go on display in the county’s outposts program, or at the south valley pool, the county’s new offices at Alvarado Square, or the Bridge Boulevard and Sunport Boulevard reconstruction projects.

The county says artists can only submit three works of art. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.