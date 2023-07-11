ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has announced the artist whose work will be represented in this year’s Sugar Skull Fun Run. Morgan Loven is a local artist and photographer whose artwork includes skateboards, tattoos, business logos, and promotional material.

BernCo says Loven’s winning design captures the community-focused, light-hearted feel of the event while paying tribute to Dia de los Muertos. “Winning the Sugar Skull contest is a lovely chance to get to know her community and she is excited to meet lots of folks on race day,” said a BernCo statement.

For winning the contest, Loven will get paid $250 and have a complimentary booth to sell their artwork at the event. The Sugar Skull Fun Run is happening on Sunday, October 29, 2023.