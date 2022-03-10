ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County commission chambers will soon have new art. The art board and county commission reviewed more than 70 proposals before deciding on a glass mosaic by artist Gail Christofferson.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 9 de Marzo 2022
- Trending: Highest paying jobs in Las Cruces that require a graduate degree
- Don’t Miss: Survivor helps women on the street after escaping from ‘Toy Box Killer’
- KRQE Investigates: New Mexico officer charged with strangling woman
It will be made up of nine panels named “Silverado Skies.” Starting April 24, people in Bernalillo County will help create parts of the mosaic with sessions led by Christofferson. The plan is to have the mosaic finished by May 6.