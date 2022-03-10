ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County commission chambers will soon have new art. The art board and county commission reviewed more than 70 proposals before deciding on a glass mosaic by artist Gail Christofferson.

It will be made up of nine panels named “Silverado Skies.” Starting April 24, people in Bernalillo County will help create parts of the mosaic with sessions led by Christofferson. The plan is to have the mosaic finished by May 6.